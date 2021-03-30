Despite the social media tension between Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena, the rapper is proving that the love he hasfor their daughter, Safire, is real. Recently, there have been issues in the Samuels household—at least that is what the Love & Hip Hop New York pair have suggested with their posts. Safaree stated that getting married was a mistake and Erica retorted that her husband is "the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!"

Over the weekend, Safaree showed off the latest piece he's adding to his jewelry collection and the hyperrealism caught his followers off guard. "I ordered and he delivered! I am at a loss for words @traxnyc !!!" the reality star penned in the caption. The pendant is dedicated to his daughter Safire, and the design is applause-worthy. "This is my favorite piece of anything I’ve ever seen or owned! Wow! I asked for my favorite pic of @safiremajesty to be brought to life and this here is nothing short of greatness prestige and perfection! Wow! The Godfather has spoken."

The piece itself was inspired by a photo of young Safire Majesty and the likeness is uncanny. Erica was also blown away by the piece, so swipe below to get a closer look at the stunning work.