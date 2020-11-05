It's unclear what's truly going on with Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, but the two have been posting enigmatic messages on social media. The couple regularly shows off their adoring love for one another but after Safaree shared a post where he spoke about being a bachelor with a tag that read "divorce court," many were left to believe that there was trouble in paradise. However, the couple has been counting down to something that is reportedly set for unveiling on Friday, and some fans think this is all just fake hype to help promote whatever is on its way.

The Love & Hip Hop couple welcomed their first child together back in February, and while they've given little sneak peeks of their baby girl, Safaree and Erica haven't posted a clear image of their daughter's face. They recently revealed that their daughter's name is Safire, and on Wednesday (November 4), Erica posted Baby Safire Majesty's picture for the world to see.

"The BEST part of 2020," Erica wrote in the caption. "My Safire Majesty." Plenty of her famous friends commented about how adorable Safire is, including Nene Leakes, Adrienne Houghton, Tahiry Jose, Ty Young, Jessica White, Amina Buddafly, Emily B, and many others. Check out Erica Mena's mini-me below.