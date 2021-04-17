DJ Mustard's grievance with his personal shopper stealing tens of thousands of dollars from him has the public taking a look at the Kardashian's past. Before they were known as one of the richest celebrity families, Kim Kardashian was a socialite looking for her "in" in the industry. She grew up with the rich and famous but didn't acquire fame, herself, until much later. She'd linked with people like Paris Hilton and even worked as singer Brandy's personal stylist. Hence, her infamous relationship with Ray J.

In 2008, PEOPLE reported that Kim, along with all of her Kardashian siblings, was hit with a lawsuit after Sonja Norwood, "momager" to Brandy and Ray J, alleged that they used her American Express card to rack up $120K worth of charges. The card was reportedly supposed to be used by Kim for Brandy, but the reality star stood accused of using the funds with her siblings, as well.



Christopher Polk / Contributor / Getty Images

“I did not want to commence litigation against the Kardashian family without conducting an exhaustive investigation into the charges and discussing all options, including criminal prosecution, with my family,” Norwood told PEOPLE in 2008. “After Ray J and Brandy urged me not to file criminal charges because of their prior friendship, I decided to afford the Kardashians an opportunity to resolve this matter without a lawsuit."

“When the fraudulent charges were brought to their attention, they apologized profusely, and advised us, through their attorneys, that they would pay the debt in full. However, they have since reneged on that promise.” Mama Norwood added that the “investigation has revealed that the Kardashians used their two stores and other stores that I have never visited to take advantage of me. I very much look forward to having the Kardashians account for their misconduct in a court of law.”

The whole debacle ended out of court after a reported settlement was reached. Unsurprisingly, the trip down memory lane has caused the public to put the billionaire family through the wringer. Check out a few posts below.

