Erica Mena recently announced she was expecting a second child with her husband Safaree Samuels. She became the subject of immense criticism shortly after the announcement, firing back at the haters. "Granted, there's been mistakes made, immaturely, but a marriage is a marriage," she said of her union with Safaree. "And unfortunately, there's been mishaps. In any marriage, sh*t happens. When you're in the public eye, my husband and I have both realized that things should be kept in.

Unfortunately for the couple, it seems like unwanted guests disturbed their happy home over the weekend. Erica took to social media on Tuesday (May 18) to share photos of individuals responsible for allegedly robbing her house this weekend, announcing a cash prize for anyone who can bring the thieves to justice.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM

"Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed," Erica penned in the caption of a screenshot featuring a man holding a chain. "There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree.

The man in the photo bragged, "This a celebrity chain don't ask how we got it." She followed up with a second post identifying another robber and her relationship to the other culprits. "So this stripper “ Christy Mahone” is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses. She has involvement with one of the robbers, one being [@charleefamous]," wrote Safaree's wife.

She continued, "Girl be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well."

As of this article's publication, only one of the individuals involved has been identified. We'll keep you updated on any subsequent information regarding the case.