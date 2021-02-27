Lady Gaga is only one of many people involved in a disturbing new trend of French bulldog theft. Her pups, Koji and Gustav, were abducted after her dog walker was shot in the chest earlier this week. She offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs’ return, and thankfully, the singer was reunited with them on Friday after they were turned over to police.

So, why are French bulldogs being abducted? According to French Bulldog Puppies Los Angeles, the dogs are incredibly expensive and in high demand. A French bulldog puppy can cost up to $20,000, and they are often owned by celebrity clients who will offer a large reward for their safe return. Frenchies are also often known to be incredibly friendly dogs, which puts a target on their back as they will often happily hop into a strangers car and be taken somewhere unknown.



Folks at the breeding agency say that the best precaution French bulldog owners can take is microchipping their pets in case of abduction. If your dog is microchipped, it can easily be identified if it is turned into police or taken to a veterinary office.

If you have a Frenchie, make sure you stay safe out there and ensure that your dog is safely microchipped. It could save their life!

