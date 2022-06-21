New York City Mayor Eric Adams was in attendance at a party with French Montana, over the weekend, where the rapper played his upcoming album, Montega. The project includes features from Quavo, Rick Ross, and Chinx.

“It ain’t an album release party until the mayor get here,” Montana said in a video shared on his social media pages.

“You know this is gonna be a hot album… French knows how to do it,” Adams responded.



Noam Galai / Getty Images

A source for Page Six described the event as a "dinner celebration" and an "NFT party" held at the restaurant, Sei Less, to celebrate Montega. The vegan mayor reportedly ordered vegetable lettuce wraps, edamame dumplings, and vegetable fried rice.

Montana recently released a video for the album's intro track, "Blue Chills." The project will be produced by Harry Fraud.

"This album takes me back to my roots and original wave sound with Harry. I create my best work with him and always trust him to see the vision," Montana recently told TMZ. "I think the fans are going to appreciate this one, it’s really going to bring them back."

Earlier in the weekend, Adams was seen celebrating at a fundraising event in the Hamptons at 75 Main. He also reportedly attended a Tribeca Festival party

Montega is scheduled to be released on June 24.

