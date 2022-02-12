The New York Drill scene has been on the come up as more artists have gained visibility. As a global fanbase tunes in to emerging artists, New York City officials have complained that Drill music has contributed to ongoing violence and tensions in the streets. We have reported on several artists in the Big Apple losing their lives to gun violence, but Fivio Foreign recently spoke out to say Drill isn't to blame.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is taking a stance against Drill music after his son, who reportedly works for Roc Nation, sent him samples of the music. Adams is calling on companies to severe ties with artists in the genre. Chicago officials have issued similar complaints.

“You have a civic and corporate responsibility,” he said. “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music [with] displaying of guns, violence. We allow this to stay on the sites."

Although there is a certain sect that agrees with Adams, others look to the past and fear that his complaints are just history repeating itself. Throughout the history of Rap music, politicians have targeted the genre and thus, as some have stated on social media, the Black community. At the moment, it doesn't look as if Drill is going anywhere.

Watch a clip of Mayor Adams below.

[via]