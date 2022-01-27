Lil Tjay wants credit for starting the current wave of drill rappers rising out of The Bronx, claiming that without him, he doesn't think there would be a drill scene in BX. Unfortunately for him, not many people seem to agree with his take.

The 20-year-old recording artist has been making noise for a few years and he thinks that he's responsible for the current Bronx drill trend, which has seen rappers including Ron Suno, Kay Flock, B-Lovee, Bizzy Banks, and others gain notoriety. Taking to Instagram, Tjay explained that he woke up feeling confident before making the claim.

"You know what's crazy? Listen to this one... If there was no Tjay, this Bronx drill sh*t, I don't think it would be here right now, honestly," said the "Calling My Phone" rapper. "'Cause I remember back in 2018, other n***as that was my age was not even outside, period. I was smokin' on n***as, I was outside, I was doin' sh*t. N***as was lookin' at me like I'm crazy. Who was doing what I was doing? I wanna know. 'Cause it looks like a whole lot of imitations. It's beneath me to even be saying this but, you know, I just woke up thinking sh*t. Then again, I'm just sayin', that was 2018, 2022... sh*t cool and fun and all but y'all n***as is hot. I don't want no parts. Y'all could have it now. And I was the first rapper from the town to rap and never leave the trenches."

The video was reposted by No Jumper and in the comments, nobody seems to agree with Tjay.

"N***a don't even make drill music tf he talking about," argued one person. Others debated whether Tjay is a rapper or a singer, and one of the most popular comments says that Tjay makes love songs, not drill music.

Do you think Lil Tjay is the originator of Bronx drill? Let us know what you think in the comments.