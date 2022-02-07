CHII WVTTZ, an 18-year-old Bronx-based drill rapper, was reportedly shot and killed this weekend. According to a social media post made by somebody identifying as the young rapper's "best friend," the rising rapper and DOA affiliate is no longer with us.

"I never thought I’d be writing RIP next to your name no time soon," wrote Chii's friend on Instagram, sharing a photo with the rapper. "I love you always and forever."

The circumstances surrounding Chii Wvttz' death remain mysterious, but it is believed that the rapper was shot and killed. The teenage rap star was on the brink of national success, making a name for himself while allied with Kay Flock and other rising drill rappers. One of his offerings from last year, "Demons," was well-received from fans, in addition to a few other records.





This continues a troubling trend of shooting-related deaths in the hip-hop community. In the last year, we have said goodbye to Young Dolph, Wavy Navy Pooh, Tdott Woo, Slim 400, due to similar circumstances.

As the New York hip-hop community continues to react to Chii Wvttz' passing, we send our sincerest condolences to the rapper's family, friends, loved ones, collaborators, and fans. Scroll through some tribute posts below.



