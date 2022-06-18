French Montana Shares "Blue Chills" From Upcoming "Montega" Album

37-year-old French Montana is gearing up for the arrival of a new project in collaboration with producer Harry Fraud. This New Music Friday, the Moroccan artist delivered an accompanying music video for his "Blue Chills" single.

"Barricades and accolades, enjoyment of delusion / When you come down off your high, is you winnin' or you losin'?" he raps around the halfway mark before reminding listeners, "The version of me in your mind is not my responsibility."

Fraud has previously worked with names like Rick Ross, Pusha T, and Playboi Carti, and will be producing the entirety of his rapper friend's forthcoming record.

French Montana's Montega album is due out on June 24th. Stream his "Blue Chills" single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later to hear more new arrivals from your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yessir, they put staples in my head, bitch, they been tried (You can tell it to the moon)

Killers wanna bag me or come see me in that dayroom (Ah, baby, I wouldn't be so bad)

Shorty wanna rag me and throw me up on Shade Room (Ah, if it didn't feel so good)

Shorty wanna brag, baby, stay tuned (Aha)