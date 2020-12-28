The sales are finally in for Eminem's latest effort Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. According to Nielsen Music/MRC data numbers, the album landed at No. 3 on the charts, behind Taylor Swift's Evermore at No. 1 and Paul McCartney's McCartney III at No. 2.

The deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By brought in around 94,000 album-equivalent units in its first week according to Billboard, securing its top-five position on the charts. Of the total number of album sales, 57,000 are from streaming numbers, 33,000 are from pure album sales, and the number of singles sold comprises about 4,000 of the sales.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The re-issue of the original project, which debuted back in January and landed at the top position of the charts with 279,000 album-equivalent units sold in the first week, featured 16 new tracks from the likes of DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre, frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, and more.

Shady surprised fans with the album back in January and the latest re-issue of the album was an additional treat for fans. While the album did debut at an impressive spot, all of Eminem's last 10 albums have debuted at the summit of the chart.

In the latest of Em news, Miami rapper Lil Pump attempted to throw shade at the rapper in a new video where he claimed he was "lame as hell" and "nobody was listening" to him.

[via]