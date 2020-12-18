Eminem's new album, Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition), a follow-up to his earlier project in 2020, is causing a stir on social media, as expected with anything that is dropped by the Detroit legend.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The new album references Chris Brown's 2009 assault on Rihanna, a shoutout to King Von, mention of Snoop Dogg, the coronavirus pandemic, and much more for fans to digest. Dr. Dre, who is in the middle of a publicized divorce, even makes an appearance on the album.

"It is a beautiful thing when you get to recreate nostalgic moments with your childhood heroes," said Cole Bennett, who helped Eminem with his music video for "GNAT."

Fans have had reactions across the spectrum, with many loving the new direction Eminem is heading, while others are more resistant to embracing stylistic change.

"A few decent spots. I like the beats and some of the lyrics and I think it’s better than the initial album but idk. I just haven’t adapted to this new fast rapping, more pop Em," one fan wrote in the HNHH comments. "I haven’t loved a song from him since The Monster. But that’s just me."

"It's def his most mainstream album yet but he sound so comfortable and every song feels like it belongs," said another. "Shady jus dropped a fuckin classic on us."

Check out more of the response to the project below.