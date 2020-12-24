One day after boastfully and incorrectly declaring himself the "new age Michael Jackson", Lil Pump is back with yet another incessant reminder of his existence, dissing Eminem out of the blue.

Lil Pump's level of respectability (well, whatever was left in that department) seriously declined this year after the Miami-raised rapper endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election, making a troll appearance at his rally and making an absolute mockery of the political process, as well as himself. While Pump has never been looked at as an influential figure in politics, his move left an extremely sour taste in hip-hop fans' mouths. Pump is trying to get back to his trolling ways on Instagram after taking a few weeks off, and he's definitely catching people's attention, dissing Eminem randomly in a new rant.

"F*ck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old ass," said Lil Pump in a video message on social media. "You lame as f*ck, b*tch! I woke up on bulls*it today, I'm back on my f*ck sh*t."

F*ck sh*t, indeed. In fact, a lot of people are listening to Eminem -- his latest album sold a little under 100,000 units in its first week out, which is much more than Pump is used to.



The rapper is likely just trying to coax Eminem into mentioning him in his next single release, or maybe on another surprise album next year. Do you think we'll hear back from Eminem?