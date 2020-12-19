It might be time for Eminem to hang up the towel when it comes to these surprise drops. It seems like his circle isn't tight enough these days to keep rumors from spreading across the Internet and spoiling his plans. Over the past few months, there have been plenty of rumors regarding a potential new album from Em, though none of them have proven to be true. But last week, the rumors picked up, once again, about a possible deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By. It ultimately turned out to be true.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A side B to Music To Be Murdered By was unleashed into the world on Friday morning with little announcement, as to be expected with Em. However, if Em's new release was an attempt to go back-to-back with #1s like how Lil Uzi Vert did with Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2, then he might be short of luck. According to HDD, the rapper's latest release likely won't even reach 100K units in its first week. MTBMB - Side B is reportedly aiming to move 70K to 80K in its first week with 25k-30k arriving from pure sales. Chances are that it'll debut at #3 on the Billboard 200 behind Paul McCartney's McCartney III and Taylor's Swift's Evermore who are expected to move 80K - 90K and 100K, respectively.

Now, this is simply first-week sales projections after a full day of activity. These numbers are subject to change throughout the week. I mean, if 6ix9ine can go from 150K to 50K in sales projections, there's certainly room for Eminem's album to gain a bigger boost in the coming days.

