Eminem's 28-year-old daughter, Alaina Scott, has announced that she is engaged to be married to her boyfriend of seven years, Matt Moeller.

She celebrated the pivotal moment in her life with a post on Instagram, saying, "This moment. This life. Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU."

The couple has been together for the last seven years and, judging from their pictures on social media, they look to be madly in love. Earlier this year, they celebrated their anniversary and she wrote, "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do."





Alaina is Eminem's adopted daughter. He took custody of her in 2002 from his former sister-in-law Dawn Scott, his ex-wife Kimberly's sister.

This happy news comes following an eventful year for Eminem's kids. This year, Hailie Mathers posted a rare photo with her boyfriend, whom she doesn't post often online. His child Stevie also came out as non-binary this year, changing their name from Whitney in the summer.

Eminem is not too active on social media, and he has yet to react to his daughter Alaina's engagement. Congratulations to Alaina and Matt!







