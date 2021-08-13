Eminem's adopted child has announced that they are non-binary in a TikTok video, showing them becoming more comfortable with themselves in recent months and revealing their new name: Stevie.

The nineteen-year-old was formerly known as Whitney. They will be using the name Stevie from now on, and they identify with they/she/he pronouns.

"Watch me become more comfortable with myself," wrote Stevie on the video. Stevie uses their deadname in the video, showing a more feminine look before gradually becoming more in-tune with their identity, experimenting with hair colors, and revealing the moment they began using "they" pronouns. Then, Stevie adopted their new name before identifying with all pronouns.

Stevie explained their new name in the comments, saying, "I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt uncomfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie!" They also added that they're working on legally changing their name.

Hailie Mathers, Stevie's half-sister, "liked" the video.

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005. Previously, Stevie posted videos about how uncomfortable they've felt with the world knowing that they're Em's adopted child, revealing some of their insecurities.

A few years ago, Stevie revealed that they are bisexual and began using she/they pronouns.

Watch the video below. Congratulations on coming out, Stevie!