Demi Lovato has revealed that they identify as non-binary, announcing their preferred pronouns on Tuesday.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," said the singer while introducing their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" artist explained that they made the announcement to encourage people with genderqueer identities to live their truth. "This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

Demi has been receiving a lot of support from their fans after making the announcement, trending on Twitter as supporters send messages thanking them for revealing their true selves to the world.

It takes a lot of courage to make such an announcement. Congratulations to Demi Lovato on coming out as non-binary.