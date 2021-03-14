non-binary
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Uses Gender Neutral Pronouns During Duet With 14-Year-Old Child EmmeJ. Lo is a proud mother of two children who she shares with Marc Anthony.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJanelle Monae Comes Out As Non-BinaryDuring the season five premiere of "The Red Table Talk", Janelle Monae came out as non-binary. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Says They May Identify As Trans In The FutureDemi Lovato says that they could identify as trans later in life.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEminem's 19-Year-Old Child Changes Name & Comes Out As Non-BinaryEminem's adopted child, who now goes by Stevie, has come out as non-binary.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDemi Lovato Thanks Lizzo For Correcting Paparazzi Who Misgendered Them“You f-----g queen I love you,” Demi says to Lizzo for having her back.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsCandace Owens Shares Ignorant Take On Non-Binary People: "Just Poor Grammar"Candace Owens shared her take on people announcing their pronouns as "they/them" after Demi Lovato came out as non-binary.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary, Reveals New PronounsDemi Lovato reveals they are non-binary and asks fans to use "they/them" pronouns.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureHalsey Quietly Changes Pronouns To "She/They" On Social Media, Thanks Fans For SupportThe songstress debuted the new pronouns on her respective social media channels. By Madusa S.