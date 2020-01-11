She's never been shy about living her truth, but fans believe that Janelle Monáe may have just slyly shared an update on how she identifies. The accomplished singer retweeted a Twitter user who wrote, "There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary. #IAmNonbinary." Janelle included a comment with her retweet that repeated the hashtag.



Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty Images

The singer received over 20K reactions to her social media posts, many from people who wanted to know her pronouns. Non-binary people are often also called "genderqueer" and don't subscribe to one specific gender. While Janelle has yet to reply to any of the thousands of responses sent her way, we're sure she's aware of her supportive fans.

Back in the Spring of 2018, Janelle revealed in her Rolling Stone cover story that she identifies as pansexual. “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker.” Initially, Janelle said she believed she was bisexual “but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

A year later, Janelle sat down with Lizzo in an interview for them. and explained, "It's been a journey. For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey. It's not a destination." There have been rumors that Janelle is in a relationship with Creed actress Tessa Thompson, but those claims have never been confirmed. However, the two ladies regularly show love and support to each other on social media.