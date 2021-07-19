Hailie Jade Mathers’ social media pages are comprised of aesthetically pleasing selfies, outfit photos, and TikToks of her travels. She maintains a simple approach to social media, keeping inquiring minds at arm's length, as the details of her social and love life are largely private.

The 25-year-old made an exception for her long-time boyfriend on Sunday, sharing a selfie of the two lounging outside captioned, "i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you."

Nate Kane Mathers, Eminem’s younger brother commented on the photo, "My Homie Evan," suggesting the Mathers family member approves. Hailie told Daily Mail Eminem was “supportive” of her relationship back in 2018.

Fans praised the two commenting "beautiful couple" and like sentiments under the photo. Some even joked "he must be so afraid to do something wrong when being around her father."



Hailie and Evan McClintock began dating in high school and then both attended Michigan State University. Even though it had been a year and a half since Hailie had shared a picture of the two, it appears the high school sweethearts are still going strong.

An insider told Page Six, "Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying."

Check out the cute shot below.

