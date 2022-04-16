It's now been over two months since Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige took to the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl to put on one of the most incredible Halftime shows of all time, performing some of their biggest hits for audiences all across the world.

As you may have already heard, the Doggfather previously revealed that Hov was so dedicated to making his friend's legendary show happen that he threatened to end his NFL partnership if they didn't comply, and during Snoop's recent appearance on Drink Champs some more hip-hop gossip came out.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

According to one of the hosts, N.O.R.E., Slim Shady wasn't willing to participate without an appearance from his long-time friend Fif, who actually didn't appear on the original lineup, and was a surprise edition.

"I said to JAY-Z, 'I have to ask this straight-up – who is gonna perform at the NFL?' He said to me, and I'm sorry for everybody who don't understand, he said, 'The white guy called for 50 Cent.'"

Upon asking who the "white guy" in question is, N.O.R.E. found out the 4:44 hitmaker was speaking on Eminem, who said "I can't do it if I can't bring 50 with me."

"That's spiritual," the host said of the "Crack A Bottle" collaborator's bromance. "Of course, that's his guy," Snoop Dogg responded. "And guess who's Dre's guy? It's me!"

As XXL Mag notes, the whole crew erupted into a round of applause for the loyalty between the rap legends before going on to discuss plenty of other hot topics, from Snoop's acquisition of Death Row Records to the infamous East vs. West Coast beef – check it out above.

