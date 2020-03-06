Eminem is a few weeks removed from his last project, Music To Be Murdered By. Dropping out of the blue, much like Lil Uzi Vert with this morning's Eternal Atake and 2018's Kamikaze, Em's latest project is by far one of the better ones he's dropped in the recent years of his career. With guest appearances from more of the younger generation than usual, he tapped artists like Young M.A. and Juice WRLD to the tracklist. The latter ultimately featured on "Godzilla" which is easily one of the biggest tracks on the album.

Following the launch of the #GodzillaChallenge, Eminem and Lyrical Lemonade have announced the music video for the single which is due out next week. The trailer for the visuals exceeds the levels of insanity that Em reaches for in his lyrics. Monsters, chainsaws, rocket launchers, and Hennessy is all that can really be said about the trailer. All that being said, perhaps Cole Bennett is the only director out right now that can really bring Eminem's crazy vision to life.

Em's been pushing this single heavy since the album dropped. He recently dropped the lyric video before sharing the trailer. Keep your eyes peeled for the visuals. Check the trailer out below.