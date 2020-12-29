Conor McGregor is officially back, being confirmed for a rematch against Dustin Poirier. The bout will be headlining UFC 257, and while many believe that the result should be for the championship, many are just excited to see who will come out on top this time around. McGregor won their first face-off in September 2014, and he's been training hard for his return to the octagon, which will happen next month.

As people predict the winner of the upcoming match, Eminem is looking forward to watching on the small screen, revealing that his new song "Higher", from his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B (Deluxe), has been tapped for the theme music to ESPN's promotional package.

"Survival mode," wrote the Detroit rap legend on Instagram, posting a video package with his song playing in the background of ESPN's official promo package for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2.

The track was released out of the blue after rumors had heightened for months as insiders predicted another surprise album release from Eminem before the close of the year. Those sources ended up being correct, with Em dropping the b-sides and selling under 100,000 copies in the first week.

Let us know who you think will come out on top when Poirier and McGregor lace up the boots. Also, check out our latest article about KXNG Crooked, who stated that he believes Eminem had the best bar of the year on his song "I Will".