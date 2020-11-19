Conor McGregor continues to be one of the biggest draws in the UFC, even if he hasn't been as active as people would like him to be. Over the past few years, McGregor has teetered in and out of retirement, all while engaging in some social media antics that always get his opponents riled up. For the last couple of years, he has been looking for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov but considering Khabib has called it a career, it's clear Conor won't get that fight anytime soon.

Instead, McGregor has committed himself to fight against Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 bout. This fight had been announced about a month ago although McGregor had yet to sign the dotted line. Today, it was revealed by Dana White that McGregor has officially signed on for the fight, which means this is all going to go down at UFC 257.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Yahoo! Sports has reported that this fight will be at 155 pounds and will officially take place on January 23rd. While McGregor has been trying to get the fight to take place at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, it is believed that Fight Island will be the venue, in the end.

This is sure to be a fun fight, so let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

