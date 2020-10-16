Conor McGregor is one of the most infamous fighters in UFC history and fans are always looking forward to his fights. In the past few years, McGregor has "retired" from MMA numerous times but has never actually followed through on these retirements, considering he always finds a way to come back. In fact, following his most recent exodus from the UFC, McGregor revealed that he would be fighting Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match next year.

As for the UFC, well, it seems like McGregor will be back sooner rather than later. Despite begging for a fight in 2020, Dana White officially offered McGregor a rematch against Dustin Poirier, on January 23rd of 2021. For now, it seems as though McGregor has accepted the fight and today, he took to Instagram where he hyped up the highly-anticipated bout. It is here that McGregor said "another dusting for Dustin." Clever stuff.

McGregor infamously defeated Poirier back in 2014, and he will be looking to do so again over six years later. For longtime fans of the UFC, this has been a dream fight for a while, so it's nice to see this finally happening.

Moving forward, McGregor has asked for the fight to be held at Cowboys Stadium, although it remains to be seen whether or not this will come to fruition.