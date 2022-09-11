Eminem has a lot of accolades. While he might have some detractors, the Detroit rapper is inarguably one of the most successful emcees of all time, and many in the music industry believe it's well deserved. So at this point, people associate Em with a lot of things. Christian music, however, has not been one of those things.

And yet on September 7, Eminem scored his first number one on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart. The accomplishment comes from Slim Shady's involvement with DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)," which also features Kanye West. Chart Data reported that the hit is the first number one on the Christian songs chart for both Em and Khaled.

Many on social media were quick to point out that it was a pretty shocking that the rapper who made the song "Kim" is now topping the Christian charts. One could look at pretty any early Eminem to find some not-so-Biblical lyrics. "I hung my original self from the top bunk with a belt / Got pissed off and ripped Pamela Lee's tits off / And smacked her so hard I knocked her clothes backwards like Kris Kross," he rapped on "My Name Is."



As for Kanye West, the achievement is slightly less shocking (though, to be sure, Ye's had his questionable lyrics in the past). West has spent the past few years banning swears from his songs and leading Sunday Services. His album Jesus Is King topped the Christian charts upon its release.

DJ Khaled's been seeing a lot of success with his new album, God Did, which has beat Bad Bunny to become the number one album on the Billboard charts.

