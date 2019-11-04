Kanye West is no longer "a sick f*ck" as he stated on 2018's "I Love It" ft. Lil Pump. He's now a God-fearing man whose sole objective in life is to serve the Lord. The rapper recently dropped off his foray into gospel music with Jesus Is King, his ninth consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200. Additionally, for his first entry on the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums chart, has also debuted at the top, according to Billboard. Jesus Is King launched to the top of both charts in the week following its release, moving 264K album sales in the first week.



Jesus Is King might be Kanye's most divisive album to date. The album was met with controversy in the weeks leading up to its release but obviously, that isn't new for a Kanye West release. For one, the rapper revisited his comments about slavery at Howard University. He also admitted that he asked his collaborators on the album to refrain from having premarital sex. However, what people seemed most upset about was Kanye's attempt to monetize off of religion. Many have looked at JIK and Sunday Service as a scam of sorts that would a) redeem him from 2018 b) help fill his pockets with more money off of his merch.

Regardless of what his intention was with the album, it's clear that people are still rocking with Ye.

