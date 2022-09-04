The Game might not be happy about it, but Eminem is one of the most lauded rappers of all time. Many in the hip hop community are quick to give Slim Shady his flowers, and Em continues to rack up awards. Just yesterday (September 3), Eminem was given an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and the other Halftime performers.

This award is big news in more ways than one. Beyond being an impressive win, it also means that the Detroit rapper just needs a Tony to achieve EGOT status, considered by many to be the ultimate achievement in show business.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The EGOT is sometimes referred to as an entertainment industry "Grand Slam," and stands for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Only 17 artists have ever obtained the status.

Eminem's first awards of the four were Grammys which he got all the way back in 2000 for Best Rap Solo Performance ("My Name Is") and Best Rap Album ("The Slim Shady LP"). He has since racked up 15 of the music awards, along with a whopping 44 nominations.

Em obtained an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003. The song was "Lose Yourself," which was featured in the film about the rapper's life, 8 Mile. Now, the "Real Slim Shady" rapper just needs to get involved with an award-worthy Broadway show in order to snag a Tony.

The last artist to achieve EGOT status was Jennifer Hudson, who got her Tony in June for her role as producer on the musical A Strange Loop. Maybe Eminem can helm a revival of Les Miserables.

[via]