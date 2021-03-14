Contemporary Christian Music Album
Eminem Lands No. 1 On Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart
Christians everywhere are listening to Slim Shady.
Rex Provost
Sep 11, 2022
Kanye West Wins A Grammy For "Jesus Is King"
Kanye West's transition to Christian music has paid off.
Alexander Cole
Mar 14, 2021
