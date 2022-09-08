Azealia Banks is never one to hold her tongue, especially when it comes to her takes on hip-hop. This morning, the rapper turned to Instagram where she shared some thoughts on some of the game's biggest names, such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.



Rapper Azealia Banks performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Banks began to explain why she thinks Lil Wayne is a better rapper than Jay-Z, beginning with their respective catalogs. She said that "Weezy can make 'Big Pimpin' but Jay-Z cannot make 'Cannon.'" In her opinion, "Lil Wayne is the best rapper of all time." She explained that she loves Jay-Z on Jay Electronica's album but she "can't believably listen to Jay-Z talk that black power shit." Afterward, she listed her favorite songs of all time which include Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," Pressa's "Canada Goose" ft. Tory Lanez, Lil Kim's "Auto Blanco," Styles P's "Beats To My Rhymes," and her own record, "Fuck Him All Night."

After offering her praise/criticism to Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Styles P, she offered her honest take on Eminem, which was far from favorable. She said that he's "always been annoying and garbage," adding that she "can't, won't and refuse to consume white male anger in rap form."

"I'm picking Paul Wall and Bubba Sparxxx over Eminem ANYDAY," she wrote before providing a social analysis of Em's overall impact.

"Also -- can we also make Eminem's glorified white male rage a factor in what influences white school shooters lmao... We love to blame black parents and black stars for *what's wrong with our youth* but really let Em write whole songs about wanting to murder his own mother," she wrote. "We really should blame Eminem for everything."

Additionally, she pointed out how Em landed an Elton John feature in spite of using homophobic slurs in his music.