50 Cent praised Eminem on Instagram, Monday, after the pair won a Creative Arts Emmy award for their contributions to the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. 50 wrote that he wouldn't have been able to participate in the performance if it weren't for Eminem.

"@eminem is the man," 50 wrote. "He wouldn’t do the show with out me that’s my boy ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

The Emmy win puts Eminem one award closer to achieving EGOT status, as he now needs only a Tony Award to have won all of the major awards. He won an Academy Award in 2003 in the Best Original Song category for “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile, as well as 15 Grammy awards for numerous categories throughout his career.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

All of 50's posts in response to his and Eminem's Emmy win weren't so positive. He also has been engaged in a back-and-forth with The Game over the win since it was announced over the weekend. The Game had admitted to being upset he wasn't invited to perform at the star-studded halftime show in an interview, earlier this year.

The feud culminated in Game slamming 50 on stage at a recent concert, which 50 posted a video of on Instagram.

Check out 50's recent post about Eminem below.





