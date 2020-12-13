Eminem has mastered the art of surprise drops. Well, kind of. Even with little announcement, it's hard to contain the rumors from spreading across the Internet. And in recent times, Em's released projects with no forewarning yet some have managed to figure out and inform the world of the rapper's plans.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Em dropped perhaps one of his better projects of the past decade, Music To Be Murdered. Over the past few months, there have been rumors swirling around about the rapper's next moves which include a new album, apparently. Just a few months back, there were reports that a follow-up was on the way but no confirmation ever came from it.

We still are unsure whether Em will actually drop but rumors have been swirling around revealing that Eminem is dropping a side B to Music To Be Murdered By. A few fan pages have shared alleged cover art and tracklist to the project which is rumored to drop on Dec. 18th. What's also fueling the rumors is a page of Genius' website created that includes the song, "Demons & Zeus."

At this point, it seems like the only confirmation we'll get is if Eminem himself posts about it but again, he's a man of mystery. The element of surprise has been his strongest suit in the past decade.

But still, the rumors were enough to spark full-blown investigative theories as to why this could very well be going down on Dec. 18th. One fan pointed to possible clues in the outro to Music To Be Murdered By which samples Alfred Hitchcock's "The Hour Of Parting."

"This concludes our danse macabre

Portions of the proceeding were recorded

As for the rest of it, I'm very much afraid it was all in your mind

I don't intend to indulge in any post-mortem

If you haven't been murdered, I can only say

Better luck next time

If you have been, good night wherever you are"

Will Eminem actually be making his return this Friday with MTBMB Side B? Sound off in the comments.