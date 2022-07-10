For some time now, it's primarily been Nick Cannon who has taken the heat for fathering an abundance of children in a short period of time, but now, Elon Musk is being criticized alongside him – most notably by television personality, columnist, and author, Meghan McCain, who penned an op-ed for The Daily Mail, sharing her thoughts on the very busy daddy duo.

At one point, the Arizona-born writer described the Tesla CEO's recent social media exchange with the TV host as "the creepiest tag team tweet thread in history."

In case you missed it, after news of Musk having fathered twins (his eighth and ninth children) with Shivon Zilis following the birth of his daughter with Canadian singer Grimes via surrogate went public, he tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis."

"A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," the 51-year-old continued. "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do."

Cannon saw the post and responded, "Right there with you my Brother!" to which Musk wrote back, "Congrats on your family."

"We must expand [the] scope and scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish and understand nature of Universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!"

The tweet has since been removed, but it clearly sparked a strong reaction in McCain, who pondered, "What the heck is going on here?" when she came across the interaction.

"I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. I don’t care that he is ‘supposedly’ buying Twitter to save it from the bots and thought-police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. This is flat out weird," her op-ed goes on.

"This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet," the 37-year-old said of Musk and Cannon.





"Elon is the wealthiest man on the planet, he certainly can largely do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however, he wants, but don’t for a minute think that ordinary Americans relate to this at all."

Though McCain clearly takes issue with what the billionaire is doing, he has proudly shared that he'll be making moves to "increase childcare benefits" at his companies "significantly."

"Hopefully, other companies do same," he added. "Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month."

