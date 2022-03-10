Elon Musk and Grimes broke up last year but before their split, the couple reportedly secretly welcomed a second child into the world together. Grimes accidentally broke the news in a recent interview, revealing their child's name, which is equally as unusual as their first child's moniker.

As you'll surely recall, Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together, X Æ A-Xii, in 2020. As she revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed that the former couple also has a second child together, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

As Vanity Fair writer Devin Gordon was interviewing Grimes, he heard a baby crying in another room of her house, asking the artist if she secretly had a second child with Musk.

"I’m not at liberty to speak on these things. Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," said Grimes before seemingly unintentionally mentioning her baby girl. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff... X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."



The writer went on to evaluate how to best approach the situation, deciding to be straight up and tell Grimes that he can't pretend that it's not obvious that she had a secret baby with the world's wealthiest man, which made her open up more.

"She’s a little colicky, too. I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking," she said.

The former couple's second child arrived via surrogate following issues with Grimes' first pregnancy. Grimes and Elon refer to their daughter as her nickname, Y. Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Gordon broke down the meaning of the name, writing, "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.’ She texts me a voice memo with the pronunciation of Sideræl — ‘sigh-deer-ee-el’ — which she calls ‘a more elven’ spelling of sidereal, ‘the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.’ It’s also a nod to her favorite Lord Of The Rings character, the powerful Galadriel, who ‘chooses to abdicate the ring.'"



Grimes says that she initially wanted her baby to be named Odysseus, as it is her "dream" to name her daughter this. She expects Y to get tired of her name and says she will help her daughter determine a new name if that time ever comes. Grimes also revealed that she and Elon would like another child or two.

