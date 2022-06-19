Father's Day is a big occasion for almost every person blessed with the title of "dad," although for Nick Cannon, it's likely one of his busiest days of the year.

The 41-year-old is a father of seven (though his youngest, Zen, passed after a battle with cancer late last year), and it was previously made widely known that he and model Bre Tiesi – who shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby daddy on IG earlier – were expecting their first child together, marking Cannon's eighth.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

During a recent stint on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, however, the Wild 'n Out entertainer let it slip that following his baby's death in December, he broke his vow of celibacy and wound up impregnating a few females.

"I didn't even make it to January," the California native admitted of his failure to keep his promise to himself. "That was the whole thing, I was supposed to go to the top of the year, but then I just started going through some stuff, you know? I got depressed. I lost my son in December, and the thing is, everybody saw I was so down," he added, not failing to mention that those in his life offered him "a little vagina" to cheer him up.





Not long after that interview aired, it was confirmed that one of Cannon's past baby mothers, Abby De La Rosa, was expecting with him once again, and in celebration of Father's Day, she didn't hold back on trolling her beau while out at the club.

Much like the "Drake album sucks!" sign that appeared out and about over the weekend, the expecting mother had one made that reads "He don't pull out" in honour of the recording artist's impressive fertility streak.

Check it out below. Happy Father's Day, Nick Cannon!



