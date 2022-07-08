Elon Musk was in the news yesterday as it was revealed that he had twins with a high-ranking Tesla employee. It was a pretty shocking story especially when you consider how Musk already has children from previous marriages and even his relationship with Grimes. In fact, with these two children in mind, it can now be said that Musk is a father to nine kids, which is a pretty high number.

After this story broke and made its way to social media, Musk decided to weigh in on his children-having ways. Basically, Musk believes he is doing the world a service as there is currently an "underpopulation crisis."

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk wrote.

Hilariously, this tweet got the seal of approval from none other than Nick Cannon, who took to Elon's replies to show solidarity with the billionaire. Cannon has had seven kids already and is expecting his eighth very soon, with that said, Cannon commented "Right there with you my Brother!"

Twitter users couldn't help but laugh at Cannon's reply given the number of kids he has had in just the last few years or so. Either way, it is clear that he and Elon have very similar philosophies, and that won't change anytime soon.