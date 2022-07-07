As the world has spent years cracking jokes about Nick Cannon's baby train, Elon Musk has allegedly welcomed his eighth and ninth child. The controversial Tesla owner is facing lawsuits in connection to allegations that his company discriminates against Black people, and while his legal team battles those allegations, there are those who have vilified him for attempting to purchase Twitter. The stacking scandals have caused Musk and his personal life to be pushed even further into the limelight, and today (July 6), it was reported that the billionaire fathered twins with one of his top executives.

Although many people believe that Musk has fathered four or five children, several reports have stated that he has a total of nine.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Business Insider shared that Shivon Zilis "filed a petition to change the twins’ names in order to 'have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name." It was also stated that Zilis's children arrived just weeks before musician Grimes gave birth to her second child with Musk back in December.

"Zilis, 36, is director of operations and special projects for Neuralink, which is developing computer chips to implant in brains and where Musk is a co-CEO. A Yale University graduate, she began her career at companies including as IBM and Bloomberg Beta before joining Tesla in 2017 as a project director."

The Tesla executive reportedly met Musk sometime in 2015 and it was reported that if Musk secures this deal with Twitter, she is listed as one of s "short-list of individuals" that is slated to "run the company."

