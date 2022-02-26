Leading the way on this week's short and sweet Fire Emoji playlist update is the long-awaited EARTHGANG track, "WATERBOYZ," which includes incredible features from 31-year-old Atlanta native JID, and "No Role Modelz" rapper Jermaine Cole.

"Sanitation, we stay out the wastes / Sunset, he wanna stay at the one / Get a woman, run away to L.A. where the devils waiting / And the hoochies pop p*ssy for Pucci," the DiCaprio 2 hitmaker raps near the end of his verse.

Next up, we have Kodak Black, who delivered banger after banger on his newly released Back For Everything album. The track we've decided to highlight is the fifth title, "On Everything," which first surfaced online as a snippet in early January, and finds the Florida native reflecting on his growth in life lately.

"I'ma rose gold all your diamonds and accessories too / I know I'm a ugly-ass lil' n*gga, but I look better with you / We puttin' SG on everything for whatever we do / I keep a maid in some lingerie, got a see-through roof," the controversial rapper cooly spits.

Last up on our list this week is Lil Durk's alleged NBA YoungBoy diss track, "AH HAAA," arriving ahead of the Chicago native's forthcoming album. Less than 24 hours after the song was uploaded, YB shot back with a clever response of his own – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH next Saturday to see what Fire Emoj-worthy tracks we've added to our latest playlist update.