On Tuesday (February 22), YoungBoy Never Broke Again exchanged diss records with Lil Durk, following up the Chicago rapper's "AHHH HA" single with his own "I Hate YoungBoy" release. In the song's lyrics, YoungBoy takes aim at some of the hip-hop community's biggest names, dissing Durk, his fiancée India, his father, King Von, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more. YB explained that he used to rock with Gucci Mane and the others but seemingly cooled off on them because of their allegiance to Durkio.

Well, only a few days have passed but it looks like YB can already add another name to his list.

With an album releasing tonight, Florida rapper Kodak Black has officially unveiled the tracklist for Back For Everything. The nineteen-song album includes some of Yak's most popular recent records, including "Super Gremlin" and "Love & War," as well as other new releases "Grinding All Season" and "I Wish." Most notably, fans noticed that only one name appears on the tracklist as a featured artist, singling out Lil Durk on the song "Take You Back." Considering Durk is the only outside voice on Yak's upcoming album, we can probably expect some future bars from YoungBoy Never Broke Again about the Project Baby.

Check out the official tracklist below and let us know which song you're most looking forward to hearing in the comments.





Back For Everything Tracklist:

1. Let Me Know

2. Back For Everything

3. Grinding All Season

4. Smackers

5. On Everything

6. Purple Stamp

7. Midas Touch

8. Sink My Ship

9. Usain Boo

10. Vulnerable (Free Cool)

11. Elite Division

12. Omega

13. Hitting Houses

14. Love Isn't Enough

15. Take You Back (feat. Lil Durk)

16. He Love The Streets

17. Super Gremlin

18. I Wish

19. Love & War



