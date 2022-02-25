EARTHGANG, J.I.D, and J. Cole Float Effortlessly On "WATERBOYZ"

EarthGang finally released the highly anticipated album Ghetto Gods this week. The album, teased months ago by Dreamville and team, went dark for a while and had no promotional signs leading up to its expected release date. January 28th came and went, with no new project from the southern duo. Luckily for fans, less than a month later, Ghetto Gods hit streaming platforms.

While there are heavy, noteworthy features scattered throughout the Ghetto Gods album, of course one collaboration stands out amongst the rest. Dreamville team captain J. Cole and Spillage Village groupmate J.I.D join EarthGang for a posse cut titled "WATERBOYZ." You'd be hardpressed to find a better display of the attributes each artist brings to the table, while concurrently contributing to the cohesion of the piece. It's a masterful balancing act of melody and mind-boggling flows, a mash up of singsong vocals and verbose swordplay. This is consistent with EarthGang's usual showings, sharpened after nearly 3 years of work and determination.

Listen to EarthGang's "WATERBOYZ" below: