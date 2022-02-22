NBA YoungBoy Appears To Hit Back At Lil Durk On New Track, "I Hate YoungBoy"

On Monday evening, Lil Durk delivered "AHHH HA" from his upcoming 7220 album, which seemingly contained a diss targeted a YoungBoy NBA, who he's been feuding with over the last few months. "N*ggas actin’ like they really like that since my brodie died (Von) / Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass," the Chicago native raps.

Although his producer has announced that he's on a hiatus following the arrival of Colors, the Louisana-born hitmaker couldn't resist hitting back at Durk on a nearly four-and-a-half-minute-long banger, "I Hate YoungBoy."

YB uploaded the new single to his YouTube page on Tuesday, February 22nd, writing, "I hate YoungBoy he always talking shit ha ha!!!!" in the caption. Thus far, the replies have been filled with comments like, "This [is] exactly how fast rappers need to respond, and "The fact that he responded in less than 24 hours to the diss is crazy, this [man's] consistency is incredible. Nobody do it like YB fr."

Stream "I Hate YoungBoy" above, and let us know how you feel about the 22-year-old's alleged response to Lil Durk in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you drop that whack-ass song?

P*ssy bitch, you shoulda known

My daddy tell me, 'Leave it 'lone,"

But I'm like 'Man, fuck them n*ggas'

Used to f*ck with Gucci 'til I seen he like them p*ssy n*ggas