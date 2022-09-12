Lil Baby has a lot to celebrate lately. Not only is the 27-year-old Atlanta native gearing up for the arrival of his It's Only Me album in October, but he's also just coming off a successful run with Chris Brown on their North American One Of Them Ones Tour (which the duo seems eager to take overseas to Europe in the future).

On top of that, it was announced this week that the "Do We Have A Problem?" artist's 2018 collaboration with fellow Georgia native Gunna on "Drip Too Hard" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA, becoming one of under 100 tracks in music history to achieve such an accolade.

Lil Baby and Gunna backstage at the BET Awards in 2018 -- Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Other songs on the renowned list include Eminem's "Not Afraid," Justin Bieber's "Baby," Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop," Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars.

"Drip Too Hard" was first certified Gold and Platinum on November 28, 2018, just over two months after its premiere. The track achieved multi-platinum status several times throughout 2019, once in February 2020, again in May 2021, and finally, 10x Multi-Platinum today (September 12).

Other achievements for the joint song include a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance, a No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as over 4 billion streams worldwide to date.

While Baby may be free and able to celebrate the massive milestone, his good friend Gunna remains behind bars until January of 2023, when the YSL Gang Indictment trial is due to begin – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

