Chris Brown and Lil Baby have been killing it on their One Of Them Ones tour, and as the remaining dates quickly approach (Concord, CA on the 23rd, Inglewood, CA on the 26th, and a final performance in Las Vegas on the 27th), Breezy has confirmed that he and his tour mate hope to bring their show across the pond in the coming months.

"Strong possibility we gone take this tour to EUROPE," the father of three wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this week. "JUST WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION."





It remains unclear at this time how many shows Brown and Baby will do in the UK and beyond. For their trip around North America, they hit 27 cities, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15th before hitting up Virginia Beach, Washington, Boston, Hartford, Detroit, and Chicago, among others.

In late July the duo also dropped by the 6ix to partake in Drake's OVO Fest. "The show rotated between the two artists performing mini-sets back-to-back. Lil Baby touched the stage for half an hour before trading places with Chris Brown, then returned before Breezy closed the show," HNHH staff reported after attending.

"Unfortunately, the logistics behind the back-and-forth appeared to have caused delays and sound issues." Other tech issues plagued the set, but hopefully, they'll be resolved by the next leg of the tour.

Lil Baby performs in Atlanta during the One Of Them Ones Tour -- Prince Williams/Getty Images

In other news, Chris Brown recently shared his thoughts on Sean Combs' "R&B is dead" comments – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.