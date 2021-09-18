In retrospect, there really wasn't any chance that Kanye West would've been able to outsell Drake. There's an argument to be made that Kanye dropped the better album but Drizzy remains a commercial giant in every sense, whether it's selling music, clothes, or even candles. So, it seemed inevitable that he would top the chart in the first week of the release of Certified Lover Boy.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After moving an astronomical 633K in its first week, it looks like Drake's sixth studio album will remain at the top of the chart for a second week in a row. According to HitsDailyDouble, Drake's Certified Lover Boy has sold another 233K in its second week which pushes the albums streaming numbers towards one billion across all DSPs.

It'll be interesting to see whether Drake's CLB can manage to beat the record he set with 2018's Scorpion. His fifth studio album spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. However, it'll be interesting to see whether Lil Nas X can manage to knock Drake off of the top spot with the release of his debut album, Montero.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Along with achieving another #1 album, Drake also made an incredible feat on the Billboard Hot 100 last week after debuting nine songs off of the album within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. "Way 2 Sexy" ft. Future and Young Thug took the #1 spot, earning Drake's WATTBA collaborator his first chart-topper.

[Via]