After months of shocking the Internet with provocative post after provocative post, Lil Nas X has finally released his debut studio album, MONTERO. The 22-year-old first rose to fame with the song “Old Town Road” back in 2018 and has since made a name for himself in the music industry.

The project features collaborations with huge names such as Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, and Elton John, who he also recently linked up with for an Uber eats campaign.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is best known for his catchy, upbeat pop/hip-hop hits, and his album doesn’t fail to deliver a fire lineup. MONTERO has only been out for a few hours, but Twitter is already obsessed.

“Montero is the album of the year u can’t change my mind,” one listener wrote.

“MONTERO really is just one of those albums. Instantly on repeat. Love feeling this way about new music, and it’s especially sweet for all it represents,” another added.

Of course the rapper’s fan base threw in a few comedic opinions and memes, as they always do.

Lil Nas X has also been celebrating The release of his album on social media. He just posted a screenshot of a hilarious co-sign from Lizzo that she tweeted out to her fans this morning, check it out below.