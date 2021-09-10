Drake officially has the biggest first-week opening for an album all year, finishing the last seven days at 604,000 equivalent album units moved for Certified Lover Boy. This marks the biggest first-week opening for an album this year, so far. Previously, Kanye West had the largest first week this year with DONDA, selling 309,000 copies. Considering Drake nearly doubled Ye's album sales, this is a pretty astronomical debut for Drizzy.

In addition to having the biggest first week of the year, Drake also had 700 million first-week streams on CLB, which is the most since his 2018 release Scorpion. Comparatively, Scorpion moved 731,000 units in its first week out. While this is technically a drop-off for Drake, none of his albums have ever sold below 400,000 first week, so he's definitely still winning. Back in 2016, Views sold over a million in its first week out. Do you think Drake will ever see those kinds of numbers again?



On the other side, Kanye West's DONDA moved over 146,000 album units in its second week out, solidifying a drop to the #2 position on the charts.

Let us know what you think of Drake's first-week numbers? Is this a win or a loss for him, and were you thinking he would end up in this ballpark?



