clb
- BeefConsequence Apologizes To Drake & 40 For Letting Kanye Rivalry Get Out Of HandConsequence has tried to make amends with Drake and 40 for admittedly taking the rivalry between "Donda" and "Certified Lover Boy" too far.By Cole Blake
- NewsDrake Drops Off Haunting Visuals For "Knife Talk"I heard Papi's outside. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDrake Submits "Certified Lover Boy" For Several GrammysDrake is throwing his name in the running for several Grammy awards, next year.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIndia Royale Fires Back At Haters By Revealing How Much She Earns From CosmeticsIndia Royale says that she is earning $40,000 per month from her cosmetic brand.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Says Drake Co-Sign Wasn't A Big DealKodak Black says he was supposed to be on "Certified Lover Boy" and that he doesn't think Drake's early co-sign was a huge deal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Akademiks Explains Why He Thinks Drake Might Drop Another AlbumDJ Akademiks says Drake might be dropping more new music in the next two months.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Chooses Next Single From "Certified Lover Boy": ReportDrake is reportedly pushing "Girls Want Girls" as the next single from "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersDrake's Second-Week Sales Projections Have Arrived For "Certified Lover Boy"Drake's second-week sales projections for "Certified Lover Boy" are looking strong.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Shares Alternate "Certified Lover Boy" CoversDrake shares a bunch of alternate cover artworks for his new album "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Responds To Kendrick Lamar On New Track, "Vice Lord Poetry"Freddie Gibbs responds to Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" verse by rapping over Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" intro, "Champagne Poetry."By Cole Blake
- NumbersDrake "Certified Lover Boy" First Week Sales RevealedDrake's first-week sales for "Certified Lover Boy" have been revealed, and it's the biggest first-week total of the year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Claims His Giannis Antetokounmpo Line Was Inspired By This TweetIt all started with a tweet. By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefAfter Drake Leaks A Kanye West & Andre 3000 Collab, Fans Break Down The ACG BarThe Drake V 'Ye Cold War gets deeper. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDrake, Lil Durk, & Giveon Vibe Out On "In The Bible"It was written.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Holds Top 21 Songs On Apple Music After "Certified Lover Boy" ReleaseDrake is currently holding the top 21 songs on Apple Music, following the release of "Certified Lover Boy."By Cole Blake
- MusicAkademiks Falls Asleep Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"DJ Akademiks seemingly fell asleep a couple of times while live-streaming his reaction to Drake's "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFans Think Drake Dissed Charlamagne On "Certified Lover Boy"Fans think Drake dissed Charlamagne on his new album, "Certified Lover Boy."By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Fans Don't Think His Sha'Carri Richardson Bar Aged WellDrake rapped that he's like Sha'Carri because he "smokes 'em on and off the track" but fans are saying the bar already didn't age well.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Drops "Certified Lover Boy:" Features & Production Credits RevealedCheck out all of the production credits and features on Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & Drake Take Their Beef To The Streets Of TorontoKanye West and Drake are competing for your attention, installing massive billboards in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.By Alex Zidel
- BeefKanye's Team Waiting To See If Drake's "CLB" Takes Any ShotsDrake taking shots on "Certified Lover Boy" may very well prompt Kanye West to re-evaluate the conflict. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Interrupts "SportsCenter" & Announces "Certified Lover Boy" Release DateDrake announced the "Certified Lover Boy" release date in extremely cryptic fashion.By Alex Zidel