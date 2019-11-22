It looks like Drake has a custom new art piece to hang up in his Toronto mansion. The 6 God took to his IG story today to unveil his newly acquired artwork “The Many Faces Of Benjamin Franklin,” which he said he had been waiting for such a long time.

Just as the title depicts, the framed artwork contains several one-hundred dollar bills placed all over with significant key figures & athletes making up the face of the bill rather than Ben Franklin. Athletes such as LeBron James, Christiana Ronaldo, and Tiger Woods are a few of the names represented. Meanwhile artists such as Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Diddy are also displayed throughout the 100 bills. There’s even drawings of Zendaya, Dave Chapelle and what appears to be Rihanna as well.

It's unclear at the moment how much money Drizzy coughed up for the art piece, which was done by artist Inal Bersekov, but one would have to guess it wasn't cheap.

Check out a couple photos and close up of the art piece (below).

In other recent news, the 6 God decided to show off his insane watch collection last week as well, which you can peep for yourself (below).