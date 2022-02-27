At this point of his career, Drake has been spotted in almost every corner of the globe, enjoying the lavish lifestyle that comes with his absurd level of success. This time, he was seen chilling in open waters south of the Bahamas.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

With his most recent release Certified Lover Boy doing incredible sales numbers, along with his merchandise and Nike collabs flying off shelves whenever available, Drake is undoubtedly eating good. He's attained wealth at a magnitude where no one in his lineage will have to work again, so it's never a surprise when we see him parlaying around the world. Also, considering his beef with rappers Kanye West and Pusha T is a thing of the past, his concerns in life are probably minimal.

The most recent Drake excursion was shown by Akademiks via IG:

Drake has been a bit less active than his normal self on the music side of things, which is understandable when raising a child. We've seen him attend many events as of late, and his son Adonis hasn't seemed to be too far behind. We even saw a dope moment of Adonis "teaching" Drizzy how to speak french.

To add to Drake's ridiculously good fortune, he's been doing a good bit of online gambling to enter the new year. He's posted on multiple occasions, showing off his winnings or just displaying that he can gamble on the go. No such thing as too much money, right?

