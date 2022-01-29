The world was treated to an adorable French lesson from Adonis Graham that even made Drake laugh. The OVO Sound icon has become more comfortable with sharing highlights of private moments with his little boy, from celebrations to bringing Adonis to award stages to casual conversations in French. Adonis's mother is French artist Sophie Brussaux, so it makes sense that the four-year-old is bilingual.

On Friday (January 28), Drake ended the week by sharing a video of him speaking with Adonis about who would be taller when the boy grew up.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Drake suggested that Adonis was "pretty tall" now, so he may outgrow his dad. Drizzy asked his son if he believes he will be taller than his famous father, and Adonis seemed sure that he would edge out his pops. Then, Adonis offered to give his take in French, then, after breaking down his response in another language, he offered his creative, yet chuckle-worthy translation.

"I said, 'When you're older, you're all broken, and you're gonna turn back into space,'" said the little one. Drake couldn't help but laugh and ask his son if that's truly what he said or if he was "making stuff up." The interaction is giving some fans baby fever. Check it out below.